OTT releases: This weekend is going to be packed with entertainment, entertainment and entertainment! The biggest hit of the year (so far), Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is set to release on the OTT platform, after a phenomenal run at the theatres.
Other big releasest hat cinephiles can mark on their calender are Chhorri 2, Doctor Who Season 2 and Pravinkoodu Shappu among others.
Movies and Shows To Watch On Weekend
Chhaava
Release date: April 11
OTT platform: Netflix
For those who missed Kaushal's movie in the theatres, can watch it now. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie stars Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.
Chhorrii 2
Release date: April 11
OTT platform: Amazon Prime
Gear up for the part 2! Nushrratt Bharuccha is back, and this time she again has to safe his daughter from the evil forces. The movie
Directed by Furia, the sequel will see Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi as the movie again blends folklore in a new and horrific way. Soha Ali Khan is the new addition in the franchise.
Doctor Who Season 2
Streaming on: April 12
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Time has arrived, and this weekend enjoy watching Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, who is on his mission to bring Belinda back to Earth.
Black Mirror season 7
Streaming on: Netlfix
With the most twisted storyline, Black Mirror is back with another mind-boggling season. In the new season, the A-stars who will be making an appearance are Peter Capaldi, Will Poulter, Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae and Awkwafina.
The Gardener
Streaming on: Netflix
Release date: April 11
The romantic thriller is a six-episode fiction series that tells the story of Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, manager of a garden center that hides another thriving underground murder-for-hire business.However, thinks takes a un-usual turn when Elmer falls in love with Violeta, a school teacher.
The Spanish show stars Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez, and Catalina Sopelana, among others.