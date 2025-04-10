OTT releases: This weekend is going to be packed with entertainment, entertainment and entertainment! The biggest hit of the year (so far), Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is set to release on the OTT platform, after a phenomenal run at the theatres.

Advertisment

Other big releasest hat cinephiles can mark on their calender are Chhorri 2, Doctor Who Season 2 and Pravinkoodu Shappu among others.

Movies and Shows To Watch On Weekend

Chhaava

Advertisment

Release date: April 11

OTT platform: Netflix

For those who missed Kaushal's movie in the theatres, can watch it now. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie stars Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai.

Advertisment





Chhorrii 2

Release date: April 11

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Gear up for the part 2! Nushrratt Bharuccha is back, and this time she again has to safe his daughter from the evil forces. The movie

Directed by Furia, the sequel will see Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi as the movie again blends folklore in a new and horrific way. Soha Ali Khan is the new addition in the franchise.

Doctor Who Season 2

Streaming on: April 12

OTT platform: JioHotstar

Time has arrived, and this weekend enjoy watching Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, who is on his mission to bring Belinda back to Earth.

Black Mirror season 7

Streaming on: Netlfix

With the most twisted storyline, Black Mirror is back with another mind-boggling season. In the new season, the A-stars who will be making an appearance are Peter Capaldi, Will Poulter, Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae and Awkwafina.

The Gardener

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: April 11

The romantic thriller is a six-episode fiction series that tells the story of Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, manager of a garden center that hides another thriving underground murder-for-hire business.However, thinks takes a un-usual turn when Elmer falls in love with Violeta, a school teacher.

The Spanish show stars Álvaro Rico, Cecilia Suárez, and Catalina Sopelana, among others.