Police checks on Britney Spears after she posts disturbing video on social media 

Police enquired about Britney Spears' well-being on Wednesday after the pop star shared a video of herself dancing with knives. The video, shared on Instagram, had Spears twirling around at her California home holding two large knives while wearing a crop top and bikini bottoms. According to a report on Fox News, the video prompted concern, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check on the singer. Once the sheriff's department established from two independent sources Spears was not in any danger physically or emotionally, officials felt comfortable enough to clear the call without incident. The video was first flagged by a member of the LAPD Smart Team, which deals with mental health calls. Spears shared the dancing video, writing, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!!!" However, the knives made the typical clanking sound when she hit them together. She later clarified the video, telling fans, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira !!!"

This isn't the first time Spears has been checked on by police. In January, the singer called out fans for invading her privacy with a post shared to X, formerly Twitter.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."



Police never entered the home and "left immediately" after they realized there was "no issue" upon arrival, according to Spears.



"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote.



The video comes amid her divorce case. In August, Sam Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" as he filed for divorce from Spears.



The couple's date of separation is listed as July 28, and Asghari asked for spousal support and attorney's fees in his filing.



Spears married Asghari at her California home in June 2022 in front of guests including Selena Gomez and Madonna.