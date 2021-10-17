Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena strips down to just his underwear- Watch

John Cena is here as the Peacemaker!



During DC FanDome, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming 'Peacemaker' series was dropped and Cena is entertaining in every way possible. The spinoff series will premiere on January 13 on HBO Max.

Watch: 'The Batman' trailer: Robert Pattinson's cape crusader is darker, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman takes the spotlight



He is all set to reprise his role as Christopher after debuting the character in James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' earlier this year. The vigilante firmly believes in "peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it."



In the action-packed trailer, Cena showed off his chiselled physique while dancing in just underwear to fighting crime with all drama.



Check out the trailer here:

The show follows Cena’s Christopher Smith after the events of 'The Suicide Squad,' in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater good. As per Variety.

Adele, Kanye West & others: Musicians who have/will release studio albums in 2021



The eight-episode series also stars Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.



Gunn wrote all eight episodes and he also directed five of them, including the first.