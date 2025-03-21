Park Min-young, best known for her roles in Sungkyunkwan Scandal, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Marry My Husband, is being considered for the lead role in Sirens, the Korean remake of the Japanese investigative thriller Kôri no Sekai (Ice World).

What is Ice World about?

Kôri no Sekai aired in Japan in 1999, spanning 11 episodes directed by Mitsuno Michio and Tajima Daisuke, with a screenplay by Nozawa Hisashi. The story follows insurance investigator Eiki Hirokawa (Takenouchi Yutaka), who teams up with police detective Ujou Takeshi (Nakamura Toru) to investigate the mysterious death of a school teacher.

Park Min-young’s possible involvement

According to JTBC Entertainment News, Park Min-young has been approached for a lead role in the Korean adaptation. However, a representative for the actress clarified that Sirens is just one of several projects offered to her, and no official decision has been made.

#ParkMinYoung reportedly to lead a new drama <#Siren> which takes the title from Greek mythology. The drama is based on the Fuji TV series <#氷の世界>(1999) starring #YutakaTakenouchi and #NanakoMatsushima. The story follows the protagonist, an insurance investigator at Ross… pic.twitter.com/1RDVpytfIA — K-Drama Casting (@kdramacasting) March 18, 2025

Confidence Man remake

Park Min-young is also set to star in the Korean remake of Confidence Man, a Japanese crime-comedy drama about three con artists pulling off elaborate schemes to swindle corrupt corporations and mafia bosses. The series has completed filming and is expected to stream in 2025.

Marry My Husband sucess

The actress’s most recent project was the 2024 romantic comedy Marry My Husband, where she co-starred with Na In-woo, Lee Yi-kyung, and Song Ha-yoon. The drama became one of the most-watched Korean series of the year.

