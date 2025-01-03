Ahead of the Oscars 2025 ceremony, the Palm Springs International Film Festival will kick off its 36th edition with Better Man, in which a CG chimp narrates the life story of British pop star Robbie Williams.

On the film festival’s opening film, Palm Springs artistic director Liliana Rodriguez says of the unconventional biopic, “It’s touching and has a unique and personal perspective on fame and resilience.” The film is directed by Michael Gracey.

He added, “It’s a fun ride to set the tone for the festival.”

What to expect at the Palm Springs Festival

Palm Springs International Film Festival will feature 164 films from 71 countries. The festival will close on January 13 with Peter Cattaneo’s The Penguin Lessons, starring Steve Coogan.

The festival will fete breakouts Mikey Madison, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Nicole Kidman, Kieran Culkin, Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, director Denis Villeneuve, and the casts of Conclave and Emilia Pérez on January 3.

On January 4, Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch will honour Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard, Grande’s Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo and Unstoppable actor Jennifer Lopez.

Actor Colman Domingo will receive the festival’s Spotlight Award. He will be picking the award for Greg Kwedar’s Sing Sing as John “Divine G” Whitfield, an incarcerated man who finds purpose in the theatre while fighting for exoneration.

On the film, Colman said, “‘Sing Sing’ is so very special to me because, at this time, it is even more impactful to tell stories that help heal us all. I feel like all roads of my 34-year career have led to the work that I have been able to lead and support in this film.”

The Palm Spring Festival is being held in Palm Springs and Cathedral City. It will also screen films at venues like the Coachella Valley, the La Quinta venue among other places.

Among the films we can expect to be screened, there will be an array of 35 international Oscar submissions including Walter Salles’ I’m Still Here (Brazil), Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and Mati Diop’s Dahomey (Senegal).