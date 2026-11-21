Music has been an integral part of Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali's journey, with his voice finding a special place among Bollywood audiences through Bollywood hits such as Mitwa, Dildaara, Tere Naina and more. However, behind his musical career, the singer has been dealing with a difficult health battle. Shafqat has now opened up about being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and the challenging period that kept him away from performing. He recently shared his experience in Karachi while announcing his return to the concert stage.

Shafqat Amanat Ali opens up about multiple myeloma diagnosis

During the press conference in Karachi, the singer described his health condition as a particularly difficult experience. He revealed that his diagnosis was initially kept private from some of his friends as he and his family focused on finding the right treatment, as per the Dawn report.

Speaking about the illness, he said, "I've had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was… it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it."

Shafqat also explained that he was fortunate to have recognised the symptoms at the right time. However, finding the appropriate medical support took several consultations. He eventually met Dr Salman Adil in Karachi, who helped him with his treatment. The singer revealed that the difficult phase kept him away from his regular professional commitments for an extended period.

Singer spent a year on bed rest, underwent chemotherapy

Talking about the impact of the illness on his professional life, Shafqat revealed that he spent approximately a year on bed rest. For someone whose career revolves around music and live performances, staying away from the stage was particularly challenging.

He explained that being unable to work was difficult because performing is an important part of an artist's life. However, his health left him with little choice but to take a break. The singer also underwent chemotherapy as part of his treatment. After completing that phase, he made his way back to the stage with a performance in Lahore. Although returning to live music was physically challenging, he managed to complete the show. According to subsequent reports, his recovery has progressed, although he continues to receive medical care and is expected to undergo a stem cell transplant.

Shafqat Amanat Ali announces return to live performances

The singer's revelation came while announcing a new series of musical performances organised by Kenneyz Group. The first concert is scheduled to take place on November 28 at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi. Following the Karachi performance, the concert series will also travel to Islamabad and Lahore.