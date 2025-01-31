OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Photo Credit : ( X )

This weekend, enjoy the thrills, chills and romance! A range of shows and films are available across different streaming platforms, from Pushpa 2 to Venom: Last Dance.

Photo Credit : ( X/SonyPictures )

Pushpa 2: The Rule

After a fantastic run at the box office, Allu Arjun's widely discussed film Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally available to watch on Netflix.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Venom: The Last Dance

After a long wait, Tom Hardy's third and final instalment of the Venom trilogy is finally available on Netflix.

You're Cordially Invited

For a fun and romantic watch, try this rom-com starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Photo Credit : ( X )

The Storyteller

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar, this Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain is based on Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Bad Genius

Sometimes, the smartest game is the most dangerous. Bad Genius returns with a thrilling new chapter, diving into the high-stakes world of academic fraud and deception. Streaming on Lionsgate.

Photo Credit : ( X )