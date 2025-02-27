The wait is almost over for Oscar watchers with only a handful days left for The Academy awards to take place. Scheduled for March 2 (March 3 in India), the awards will honour the best of films and documentary in the world last year.

As excitement for Oscars heightens, actors like Harrison Ford, Zoe Saldaña and Samuel L. Jackson have been announced as a new lineup of presenters. These will join the previously announced names like Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher and Rachel Zegler.

Oscars 2025 presenters

Oscars 2025 presenters also includes names like Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

This Oscar is extra special for Zoe Saldana as she not only gets to present but is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez.

The announcements for the official list of presenters was made by executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan.

Producers have also added that additional names for presentation will be announced leading up to the March 2 show.

Oscars 2025 performers

Conan O’Brien is set to host the 97th Oscars, which will be kicked off by a performance from Wicked’s Oscar-nominated stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. There will also be performances by Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye. The show, taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, also will feature a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Nick Offerman will serve as announcer.

Who’s leading with most Oscars nominations?

As for the titles leading the charge this time, Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13 nods setting a record for a non-English-language film. Following Emilia Pérez were The Brutalist and Wicked, with 10 nods each. A Complete Unknown and Conclave followed with eight nominations each.

