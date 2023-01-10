Oscars 2023: 'Kantara' shortlisted in Best Picture, Best Actor categories! Fans celebrate

It appears Indian cinema is getting much greater attention from Hollywood's awards circuit this year than probably any year before. After 'RRR' scored two nominations in the Golden Globes, it is now the turn for another Indian hit 'Kantara' to surprise. A Kannada-language action thriller film, the film has entered the shortlist for the Best Picture and Best Actor categories. This means the film is now eligible in those categories. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, 'Kantara', literally Mystical Forest, stars Shetty himself as a Kambala champion who gets into conflict with a forest officer called Murali (Kishore). The film has received mostly positive critical reception, in both India and overseas.

The film's production company Hombale Films shared the news on Twitter. We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms," the tweet read.

Following the news, there has been a wave of delight and excitement among the film's fans. One fan wrote, "What a proud moment to all of us kannadigas ! Hearty congratulations to the super duper team ! Lots of love @shetty_rishab sir ! ❤️."