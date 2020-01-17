Oscars 2020 nominee 'Parasite' director thinks Marvel world is not suitable for him

Bong Joon Ho who is currently basking in the success of his 2019 black comedy 'Parasite' was recently asked if he would ever make a Marvel film.

Joon-ho's film 'Parasite' is being celebrated as one of the best films of 2019 across the world and has catapulted the maker into the big league. During a recent interview to a magazine, the director was asked of the possibility of working within Marvels movie. “I don’t think Marvel would ever want a director like me,” he said.



“I don’t expect any offers from them anytime soon. Of their movies, I did enjoy the films by James Gunn and James Mangold’s ‘Logan,’ and I think they are great directors who can handle great projects like that. The film industry seems complicated, but I think it’s quite simple for directors. It’s just best to do what you’re good at. And so I don’t really think Marvel and I are suitable for each other. That’s something I just intuitively feel.”Here's when 'Parasite' is releasing in India.



Joon-ho's 'Parasite' won the best foreign film at the Golden Globes. The movie is also the first South Korean drama to earn nominations at the Oscars. It has been nominated under six category at this years Academy Awards.



This is not the first time that the Korean director has commented on Marvel. Earlier he had been asked if he had any interest in making any superhero film and the director had said how he no interest in making such films because he “can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes.” In fact, just seeing such outfits is “mentally difficult” the filmmaker had admitted.