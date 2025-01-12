New-Gen Actresses We Can’t Wait To See More In 2025

By: Zeba Khan

Move over Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, there is a new crop of actors who are ready to create magic on yoru screens with their lively charisma and impeccable acting skills. From Ananya Panday to Sharvari and Pratibha, some actresses we can’t wait to watch more in 2025.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is set to feature in Shankara. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The story revolves around the relentless courtroom battle fought by C Sankaran Nair against the British Raj, unveiling the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Suhana Khan

After The Archies, Suhana Khan is gearing up to the highly-awaited film King. The actress will be seen working alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The prep for the action-packed entertainer is underway.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta, who established herself as a prominent actress with Laapataa Ladies, is all set to spread her wings in her upcoming untitled film. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Konkona Sensharma for the first time in the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor recently treated her fans with the posters of her upcoming romantic drama film Param Sundari. With a blend of romance, comedy, and her ability to connect with the masses, Janhvi Kapoor is geared to rule the hearts once again with a cross-culture love story.

Sharvari

After Munjya and Maharaj, Sharvari is gearing up for the highly-anticipated actioner Alpha which is an ambitious project by YRF as part of their larger Spy Universe. Sharvari has been shooting for the film with Alia Bhatt.

From Alpha to King and many more, these actresses are ready to steal the thunder of their contemparies with the acting skills and screen presence and we can't wait to see cinema evolve with newer storylines and chemistry.