New-Gen Actresses We Can’t Wait To See More In 2025
By: Zeba Khan
By: Zeba Khan
Ananya Panday is set to feature in Shankara. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The story revolves around the relentless courtroom battle fought by C Sankaran Nair against the British Raj, unveiling the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
After The Archies, Suhana Khan is gearing up to the highly-awaited film King. The actress will be seen working alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The prep for the action-packed entertainer is underway.
Pratibha Ranta, who established herself as a prominent actress with Laapataa Ladies, is all set to spread her wings in her upcoming untitled film. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Konkona Sensharma for the first time in the Anubhuti Kashyap directorial.
Janhvi Kapoor recently treated her fans with the posters of her upcoming romantic drama film Param Sundari. With a blend of romance, comedy, and her ability to connect with the masses, Janhvi Kapoor is geared to rule the hearts once again with a cross-culture love story.
After Munjya and Maharaj, Sharvari is gearing up for the highly-anticipated actioner Alpha which is an ambitious project by YRF as part of their larger Spy Universe. Sharvari has been shooting for the film with Alia Bhatt.
{{ primary_category.name }}