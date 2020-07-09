Neetu Kapoor celebrates birthday with children Ridhima, Ranbir and filmmaker Karan Johar

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor's 62nd birthday on Wednesday may have been a subdued one but she had her loved ones around her to celebrate the day.



The actress rang in her birthday with her children Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor and few of close family and friends on the eve of her birthday.



Sharing a few snapshots of the celebration, the Bollywood star wrote, "The richest are the ones with good relationships. We all need love, support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today."

Apart from her children Ranbir and Riddhima, the celebration included granddaughter Samara, sister-in-law Rima Jain, niece Nitasha Nanda and Agastya Nanda - grandson of Neetu Kapoor's late sister-in-law Ritu Nanda.



Filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra were also part of the celebrations.



Manish Malhotra too shared a photo with the actress as he wished her for her birthday.



"Happy birthday, Neetu Kapoor. Stay this wonderful always... One of my most favourite heroines and I love every movie of yours and all your songs and especially the ones with Rishi ji (late actor Rishi Kapoor) are my all-time favourites #love."

Neetu's daughter Ridhima also shared a photo with her mother as she wished her 'Iron-Lady'. "Happiest birthday, my Iron Lady. I love you so much, Ma." Ridhima captioned the image.

Ridhima has been staying with Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai for the past few months ever since Neetu's husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year after a prolonged battle with cancer.