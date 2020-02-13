Natalie Portman has this to say on Rose McGowan's 'lip service' comment on Oscars gown

Who would have thought a gown would cause so much trouble to two very beautiful women. We are talking about the clash of words taking place between Hollywood star Natalie Portman and Rose McGowan, one of the first women to have come out against Harvey Weinstein accusing him of rape.

It all started when Natalie donned a stunning Dior black and gold gown with sheer lacework throughout the gown with a black cape that had names of women directors that were not given an Oscars nod this year. While her red carpet look was much appreciated by all, Rose pointed out that it was mere “lip service” and discounted it.

Posting it on Facebook, Rose McGowan called the cape "the kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery".

"Brave? No, not by a long shot. More like an actress acting the part of someone who cares. As so many of them do. I find Portman`s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work. I`m not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk.”

"What is it with actresses of your ilk? You `A-listers` could change the world if you`d take a stand instead of being the problem. Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem. Fake support of other women is the problem," Rose continued.

After her statement was picked up on the internet and became a huge talking point, Natalie has now responded and said that she agreed with Rose McGown that she didn’t deserve to be called brave. She said, “I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me ‘brave’ for wearing a garment with women’s names on it. Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure.”

Rose McGowan accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festiva. She later reached a $100,000 settlement with him.