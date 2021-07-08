Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital; 'Back home' informs son Vivaan on social media

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged on Wednesday morning from the hospital where he underwent treatjent for pneumonia.



Shah's son, actor Vivaan Shah took to Instagram to post photos of the actor and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and informed his followers he was back home.



"Back home," he captained the photo along with a heart and folded hands emoji.



Giving an update on his health, Vivaash wrote, "He just got discharged today morning."



The 70-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, last Tuesday. He underwent treatment for a small patch that his doctors had detected in his chest.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the National Award-winning actor was last seen in the film `Mee Raqsam`.



He was also a part of the hit web series `Bandish Bandits`, where he played the role of a classical musician.



Movie buffs will now get to see him sharing screen space with actor Rasika Duggal in a short film.

