New Delhi, India

Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played the iconic role of superhero Shaktimaan, has been working on the new film/show based on India's OG superhero. While there has been no update on the project yet, the actor has recently revealed that Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra reached out to him to buy Shaktimaan’s rights.

Advertisment

During his conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Khanna talked about how he refused to give the rights to YRF's chief ten years ago.

Also read: Allu Arjun's emotional reunion with family, Vijay Deverakonda and other star arrive at his home. Watch

Saying that he was reached out by Aditya's team, he said, “Ten years ago, I was contacted by Aditya Chopra’s group. They asked me if I could give them the rights to Shaktimaan.”

Advertisment

He further added, “At that time, coincidentally, Ranveer Singh’s fan-made picture as Shaktimaan surfaced on social media. And then, suddenly, I got this call for the rights. I said, ‘Rights nahi dunga main’ (I won’t give the rights).”

Khanna also claimed that he gave them an offer to make the project with him. “I told them, ‘Tell Aditya, whoever he is, if you want to make it, make it with me’. I didn’t want to give away the rights only for them to make a disco drama.”

This new claim comes hours after Khanna said that he found Pushpa actor Allu Arjun suitable to play the role of the iconic superhero.

Advertisment

Also read: World Bank to help restore ancestral homes of legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Pakistan

In one of his YouTube videos, Khanna said that he has to watch more movies of the Telugu actor.

“I think I have to watch more Allu Arjun films. Also, let me go out on a limb and say that he has it in him to be Shaktimaan. I am not saying he is doing it or anything. I’m just suggesting that it would look good on him. He has the personality to pull it off,” he said.

Mukesh to reprise the role of Shaktiman?

In November, the veteran actor shocked the netizens as he announced that he would reprise the iconic role.

Revealing that he's bringing back the show for the newer audience, he told news agency ANI, “This is a costume within me…I think personally too, in my mind, this costume has come from within me…I did well in Shaktimaan because it came from within me…Acting is all about confidence. I forget about the camera when I am shooting…I am even happier than the others about becoming Shaktimaan again.”

“I am carrying out my duty that I started in 1997 and which went on till 2005. I think that my work should reach the public in 2027 because today’s generation is running blindly. They have to be stopped and told to catch their breath…" Khanna added.