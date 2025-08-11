/Mrunal Thakur opens up on dating rumours with Dhanush: 'A lot has been circulating...'

Rumours are common in the film industry; some turn out to be real, while some turn out to be fake. Recently, there have been romance rumours circulating about Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, after a video of them at an event greeting each other went viral on social media. Now, the Son of Sardar 2 actress has addressed the rumours.

What did Mrunal Thakur reveal about the romance rumours with Dhanush?

In a recent interview, reportedly, Mrunal Thakur gave an explanation about this recent linkup. She stated, "Dhanush is my good friend. I know there were rumours about us recently. I laughed seeing that. Don't get me wrong about Dhanush's participation in the screening of 'Son of Sardaar 2'. He and Ajay Devgan are good friends. Ajay Devgan invited Dhanush to that show. He is pairing us up like this because we participated in that screening,' he said in an interview.

With Mrunal Thakur's explanation, the rumours of a love affair between them have been put to rest.

How did the link-up rumours of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur begin?

The speculations began when Dhanush attended the 'Son of Sardaar 2' film screening as a special guest. Due to this, doubts arose among fans like 'Is Dhanush acting in this film?', 'Is there any relationship between them?'. Also, reports say that Dhanush also attended Mrunal Thakur's birthday party. Since Dhanush often attends events related to Mrunal, dating rumors started spreading.

Dhanush carved his niche in the industry for himself, playing various roles in many languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Recently, he acted in the film Kubera, directed by Shekhar Kammula. The film was a success and was released in all Indian languages. Dhanush, who is at the peak of his career, has been embroiled in several controversies in his personal life.