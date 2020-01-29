Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now officially divorced: Reports

According to media reports, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now officially divorced. The couple had got married in December 2018 and announced their separation a few months later in August 2019.



According to a report in TMZ, The couple was granted divorce recently and it was "quick" without any kind of hassle as the two had signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.



"Miley and Liam have no kids, she's keeping their pets and our sources say there's a prenup, which makes dividing property a helluva lot easier," stated the TMZ report.



The two reportedly had worked out their divorce settlement in December last year and hence the divorce proceedings did not take much time.

When the couple had announced their separation back in August, Miley's representative had stated, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."



The couple had been dating for a decade and had announced their separation with emotional posts on social media. Liam had written, "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and love."

There were rumours of Miley cheating on Liam while they were married, which the singer refuted in a long post. "What I cannot accept is that I'm lying to cover up a crime I have not committed... I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Miley wrote in her statement.

The couple seems to have moved on to different people now. Miley Cyrus is rumoured to be dating Australian singer Cody Simpson while Liam Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks.