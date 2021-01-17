Mandy Moore flaunts baby bump in the new stunning picture

Mandy Moore is just a few days away from welcoming her little bundle of joy.



On Friday, 'This Is Us' actor shared her stunning picture from her maternity shoot and wrote, ''Almost there….. 📷 by @photobyjennajones''.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a floral gown while she cradles her baby bump with all smile.

The 36-year-old shared some more photos on her Instagram story and wrote, "Took some photos before [baby boy Goldsmith] gets here''.

In September 2020, Moore announced her pregnancy on Instagram. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 ?," she shared along with pictures of her and husband Taylor.

Moore is expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The baby will be their first child together. Mandy and Taylor, the lead singer of the folk-rock band 'Dawes', started dating in 2015, after she filed for divorce from first husband Ryan Adams. They had no children together.



In November 2018, Moore married the star in an intimate wedding ceremony.