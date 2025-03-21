Loved Netflix's Adolescence? Here are other similar shows that you should watch

{{ primary_category.name }}
Netflix's Adolescence is a gripping four-episode series centered around Jamie Miller, a young boy accused of murdering a schoolmate The story unfolds as an intense investigation into this serious crime.
Baby Reindeer on Netflix is a black comedy-drama about an aspiring comedian, Donny Dunn, who becomes the target of a stalker, providing a mix of humor and tension
Also on Netflix, Toxic Town is a true-story-inspired series about three mothers seeking justice for the disabilities affecting babies in Corby, adding a real-world investigative angle
The Bear on JioHotstar features a psychological comedy-drama about a chef who returns to Chicago to manage his family's sandwich shop, bringing both culinary and personal challenges
The Virtues, available on Prime Video, is a British drama that follows Joseph, an alcoholic grappling with personal loss and searching for redemption in Ireland
Boiling Point, streaming on Amazon Prime, is a continuation of the 2021 film, focusing on Carly as she navigates the challenges of running her own restaurant, with a cast including Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters
{{ primary_category.name }}