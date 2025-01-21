Who Wore What at Trump's Inauguration? Melania Trump to Ivanka Trump

For the historic event, Melania Trump slayed in the custom double-breasted coat, paired with a pencil skirt and black gloves. She accessorised with a matching boater hat by Eric Javits and suede pumps.
Usha Vance made waves in the fashion lobby with her outfit choice. For the grand event, the Second Lady of the USA exuded calmness with her bubblegum pink ensemble.
Exuded royal vibes in a green skirt suit featuring a belted jacket with a dramatic collar and a matching skirt. Her matching hat added more sophistication to her look.
The singer wore a sleeveless grey dress and diamond jewellery for the ceremony.
Former FLOTUS opted for an all-purple dress with a matching overcoat. She looked decent in the outfit.
{{ primary_category.name }}