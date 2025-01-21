Who Wore What at Trump's Inauguration? Melania Trump to Ivanka Trump

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

Donald Trump has became the 47th President of Unites States. However, what became the highlight of the event was the elegant outfits that the world saw.

From Melania Trump to Ivanka Trump: Here's a rundown of the stylish outfits worn by the Trump ladies and other notable attendees at the inauguration

Melania Trump

For the historic event, Melania Trump slayed in the custom double-breasted coat, paired with a pencil skirt and black gloves. She accessorised with a matching boater hat by Eric Javits and suede pumps.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Usha Vance

Usha Vance made waves in the fashion lobby with her outfit choice. For the grand event, the Second Lady of the USA exuded calmness with her bubblegum pink ensemble.

Ivanka Trump

Exuded royal vibes in a green skirt suit featuring a belted jacket with a dramatic collar and a matching skirt. Her matching hat added more sophistication to her look.

Photo Credit : ( X )

Carrie Underwood

The singer wore a sleeveless grey dress and diamond jewellery for the ceremony.

Photo Credit : ( AFP )

Jill Biden

Former FLOTUS opted for an all-purple dress with a matching overcoat. She looked decent in the outfit.