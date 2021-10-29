Yohani's 'Manike Mage Hithe' gets American-ised, and social media is frenzied

Sri Lankan singer Yohani's viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' is making headlines, yet again!

This time, an American singer's, Eric Henry Heinrichs, has piqued the interest of social media users for he has added his personal touch to the already popular number.

Eric, who is an American living in Sri Lanka, shot the video in a beautiful location and can be seen singing the song with multiple changes to the source material, which has, clearly, worked well with his listeners.

What the expat has done is blend English lyrics with Sinhalese ones and even added rap into it for making it peppy. "Original song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka and Yohani! Hope y’all enjoy this cover," read the caption of the post.

The video went viral in pretty much no time.

Yohani, in an exclusive interview with WION, had addressed the global viral trend her song has become, saying, "It’s been a crazy experience. Saying it’s overwhelming would be an understatement. I’m quite humbled by all the love and support. It still feels unreal. My teams have been with me from day one and they take a lot of the pressure off my shoulders. They look into all the collaborations, tours, brand works etc. I get to spend time with the band and prepare for the tour. I enjoy the process and look forward to performing live for as many people as possible."

