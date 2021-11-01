World Vegan Day: These substitutes for non-veg food that are tasty & protein powerhouse

A vegetarian diet comes with many health benefits including lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure, but one common concern about vegetarian and vegan diets is that they might lack sufficient protein when compared to a non-vegetarian diet



Now, keep your all worries aside, here we have a solution for all the vegans out there. Marking World Vegan day, here is the list of vegetarian food items that are super rich in protein and are not so heavy on pocket.



Check out our list:





Nuts:



Eating nuts can help you meet your needs for protein, which is necessary for building bones, muscles, and skin. Nuts are a great source of plant-based protein. Whether it's almonds, walnut, pistachios, cashews. They all are great additions to salad meals, as these add a nice crunch, a delicious flavour and of course nutrition.





Tofu:

Tofu is a nutritional powerhouse — a half cup of tofu contains 10 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, 227 milligrams of calcium, and 1.82 milligrams of iron. It contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein diet. Whether it's breakfast, lunch and even dinner, the multi-functional tofu goes with everything.





Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are good source of magnesium, iron and protein. They contain 19-gram protein in their 100 grams per serving. It is obviously a rich source of protein with a variety of amino acids, but it is also an excellent source of healthy fat.





Spinach

The green leafy vegetable is an extremely nutrient-rich vegetable and it may benefit you in various ways, from eye health, reduce stress, help prevent cancer, and reduce BP levels. Spinach is a good source of iron, calcium & vitamin A, and can easily be added to salads as well as cooked dishes.





Lentils

Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein. They’re packed with protein, high in fiber, low in fat, and relatively low in net carbohydrates, making them an absolute staple for the one who is following a vegan low carb diet. A half cup serving of cooked lentils provides about 12 grams of protein.





Broccoli

Raw broccoli is a surprisingly good source of protein, with 2.57g per cup. The green flower has a lot of fiber, along with noteworthy amounts of vitamins K, C, A, E, plus minerals like chromium, phosphorus. If you don't like eating your broccoli raw, boiling, steam and eat it.