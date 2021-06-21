Why is June 21 celebrated as World Music Day ? History, significance and more

"If music is the food of love, play on," said William Shakespeare once. The bard was right as music is indeed the food of love and contains the power to heal anyone in their worst times. Today on June 21, is celebrated as World Music Day- a day to celebrate the power of this art.



The day honours musicians around the world and their contribution towards making everything more melodious. Tons of music lovers and enthusiasts come together to celebrate this day each year.



Across the globe, many free concerts are organized to mark this day. In the past veterans musicians and budding learnershave been encouraged to perform on the streets in cities across the world, irrespective of language, genres.

Scroll down to look back at the day's history, significance & more.





World Music Day: History



The day was founded by the French Minister of Art and Culture, Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret and was first held in Paris, France in 1982. The day is also popularly called 'Make Music Day', and 'Fête de la Musique' in French.



Lang applied his reflections to the musical practice and its evolution: "the music everywhere and the concert nowhere".



The idea behind the day



The idea behind the day is to get musicians, both professionals, and amateurs, to come out onto the streets to celebrate music.

International phenomenon



The event became so popular that it spread across the world and is now being celebrated worldwide and was adopted by over more than 700 cities in 120 countries, including India, China, Mexico, Canada, the United States, Russia, Australia, Peru, Brazil, and more.





What is the purpose



World Music Day purpose is to promote music in two ways: Both amateur and professional musicians are encouraged to perform in the streets, under the slogan 'Faites de la musique' ('Make music'), a homophone of Fête de la musique.



Many free concerts are organized, making all genres of music accessible to the public and all concerts must be free to the public, and all performers donate their time free of charge. This is true of most participating cities as well.





Music Day celebration



Across the world and especially in Paris streets, people come out and pack the city with the sound of music and music lovers groove to it. The people enjoy the day with parades, fairs, fests, feasts. However, due to pandemic, the celebration will be held in a low-key manner this year.