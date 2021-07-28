Wedding: Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, wore the dress of dreams

Lady Kitty Spencer— Princess Diana’s niece—who is known for her impeccable fashion sense and her connections to the fashion world, tied the knot with businessman and Foschini Group board chair Michael Lewis at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, Italy, on July 24.



The fashionista has been posting gorgeous pictures from her wedding day and if looks could kill, these pictures would be it.



She captioned one of her pictures as, “Amore. Per Sempre ♥️ #DGFattoAMano @dolcegabbana #AltaModa”



Spencer, who had gotten not one but five gowns made from Dolce & Gabbana, wore a Victorian era-inspired lace ballroom gown for walking down the aisle that had a corseted bodice, puffed shoulders, mockneck, and rows of delicate buttons down the sleeves. The same stitching was used for her long, floor-sweeping veil.



Check out her snaps here: