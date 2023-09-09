Uncorrected proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone sold for £15,000 in auction

A rare uncorrected proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been sold for £15,000 after initially failing to meet its reserve price at an auction.

This rare literary treasure, featuring a quirky typo in Rowling's name as "JA Rowling" on the title page, was purchased by a local businessman from Faringdon, Oxfordshire. His plan is to showcase the book in a local museum, hoping to attract tourists and enthusiasts to the area.

The story behind this unique book's discovery is as enchanting as the world of Hogwarts itself. Back in 1997, St. Kenelm's primary school acquired the proof copy for a mere £1 at a warehouse sale. At the time, nobody imagined it would become a valuable collector's item.

"It was not thought to have any value. However, it was known from press coverage that the story was something special, and to read extracts to the children would encourage them to own their copy," Bob Alder, the former headteacher, explained, as reported by The Guardian.

“I am tremendously happy to have acquired such an iconic and important text and to be able to keep it in the county for others to enjoy,” the buyer said. “The main reason for the purchase is to increase visitors to Faringdon.

“We have a partnership with Faringdon town council and hope to be able to display the book in the town museum, which is located in the old pump house, in the coming months. Faringdon has much to offer and we hope this acquisition will give the town, and the school in Minster Lovell from which it was acquired, a welcome boost,” the buyer added.

