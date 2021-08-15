Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ car now part of a plush line-up

Tony Stark’s car in Marvel’s 'Avengers: Endgame' in 2019 has been a hot favourite among car enthusiasts since it was first show in the movie.



And now, reportedly, the sleek, four-door coupe all-electric car will be a part of Audi to hit the market, reports confirm.

It is now availabe in two variants — an e-tron GT and the sportier RS e-tron GT — as part of the luxury car-brand's push-to-electrify the brand’s lineup by 2025.



As per reports, both the models have a 93 kWh battery, which is about 230-plus miles on a charge and with the ability to fast-charge to 80 percent in about 23 minutes.



“It’s an incredibly refined and entertaining sports sedan that just happens to be electric," a reporter, who is in the know about this latest development, told a global entertainment portal.