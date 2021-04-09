Taylor Swift releases Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and it's time to feel the 2008 nostalgia

It's time to fasten your seatbelt and deep dive into Taylor Swift's 2008 mood in 2020. The singer has released her version of her 2008 album 'Fearless', making it the first album of all her previous ones that's on her re-release catalogue.

Originally released in 2008, the new edition is the first of six re-recorded albums Swift plans to release, following the sale of her back catalogue master recordings to Scooter Braun, and subsequently, investment firm Shamrock Holdings. The album features multiple collaborations with her folklore and evermore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.





In addition to newly recorded versions of the 19 tracks originally included on the deluxe edition of Fearless, the new album includes the 2010 song “Today Was a Fairytale“ (first released on the soundtrack for the rom-com Valentine’s Day) and six additional songs “From the Vault.”



Taylor Swift reveals full tracklist of 'Fearless', Keith Urban joins the feature-list

Ahead of the full release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Swift revealed the re-recording of 'Love Story,' the previously shelved 'You All Over Me' (featuring Maren Morris), and another previously unreleased track called “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”



The singer-songwriter won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys earlier this year, for her 2020 album folklore, creating history for winning three albums of the year.

