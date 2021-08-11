Sophia Bush, ‘One Tree Hill’ star, gets engaged

On Tuesday, Sophia Bush, the ‘One Tree Hill’ star shared the exciting news on her Instagram account, posting a picture of now-fiancé Grant Hughes getting down on one knee to pop the question to her on a boat during their getaway at Lake Como in Italy.



“So it turns out that being your favorite person's favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth 💫 #YES,” Bush made the announcement with this caption for the romantic photo.

“Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts,” she continued.

The day before their engagement, Bush posted the first-ever pictures of her businessman partner Hughes on her Instagram acocunt, documenting a boat ride they took together while touring Italy.



“DREAM*BOAT / 💫," she captioned the Monday post, which included some pictures of her as well as solo shots of her beau and a selfie. "Thoughtful travel, advised by @jessicamalatyrivera. Thoughtful fashion that's #peopleandplanet inclusive by @aguabyaguabendita + @fashionkind_ 🌎.”

Check out here other pictures from the romantic getaway here: