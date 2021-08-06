Sjoerd Marijne’s witty reply to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan: Thanks from the ‘real’ coach

In the wake of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s recent tweet in which the actor pretended to be his character—Kabir Khan from the film 'Chak De', if you are asking—Marijne came back with an equally witty response reminding everyone about who the “real coach” truly is.

Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again.

From: The Real Coach. 😉 https://t.co/TpKTMuFLxt — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 2, 2021 ×

Sjoerd Marijne, Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team—gave a cheeky reply to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet, where the actor had urged the coach and his team to win the Gold Medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021 ×

For the unversed, The Indian Women’s Hockey Team had defeated Australia 1-0 in the Quarter Finals in Tokyo, making it to the finals of the tournament for the very first time.



Following the win, hashtags of 'Kabir Khan' and 'Chak De! India' started trending on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

However, Indian women’s hockey team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in bronze play-off.



Earlier, Marijne had revealed that he had arranged for the movie-screening for the team after three back-to-back losses.



SRK—as he is fondly called in India— had played the role of hockey coach, Kabir Khan, in the 2007 film, 'Chak De', in which he guides the Indian Women’s Hockey team to win the World Cup. SRK used that as the reference and jokes that as a former coach he, along with billion others, wants the team to win the Gold Medal.