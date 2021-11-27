Selena Gomez has launched new mental health platform with mother

Selena Gomez, who has been an advocate for mental health for years, has now launched a new mental health platform 'Wondermind.'



The singer, who has been open about her bipolar disorder, has launched the new company in collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey and The Newsette founder and CEO Daniella Pierson to help people discuss their mental health issues.

''We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it,” the website reads.



The website further explains, “No matter how down or confused you might feel, we’ve been there too. So we created a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community.”

The website will also feature a podcast that will interview celebrities about their mental health journeys, a daily newsletter, articles, resources and a variety of other content.



Selena, who has always been open about her battle with various illnesses. Earlier, in an interview, Gomez has opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in April 2020 and admitted she felt like "a huge weight" was lifted off her post the diagnosis.

''I could take a deep breath and go, ‘Okay, that explains so much,’" explained Gomez to Elle Magazine.



Gomez has been dealing with illnesses for many years now. She was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 and then underwent a kidney transplant and chemotherapy.