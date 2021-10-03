Saturday Night Live: Owen Wilson jus made his debut as host and it's wow!

Owen Wilson opened the new season of Saturday Night Live with many laughs.



The 'Wonder' star made his hosting debut as this season's first celebrity host. Wilson in his opening monologue said he was “excited” to be hosting the show “live” in front of an audience as well as viewers at home.



“I’m excited to be here doing something live, I mean this is what musicians talk about when you get that instant feedback from the crowd,” he said.



“Because of course when you do a movie, you do it, wait a year to hear how you did, but that’s not the case tonight: reviews will be coming in immediately. People are probably tweeting reviews right now.”



He called hosting SNL part of “taking a chance and spread your wings as an artist.”



“And is it the worst thing in the world, being a golden retriever lying by the fire?” added. “I mean, I know everyone comes here and says, ‘It’s going to be a great show!’ It is? I dont know!”



During the show, the actor reprised his heroic role as Lightning McQueen in a fourth 'Cars' film. During the sketch, Wilson arrives at the studio and two unnamed studio execs, played by Mikey Day and Punkie Johnson, are there.

“There he is, Owen freaking Wilson. Bring it in!” Mikey Day’s character says. “Dude, by the way, Loki? You crushed it dude. I haven’t seen it yet, but I hear it’s amazing.”



Wilson, who plays Agent Mobius in Marvel’s 'Loki' series, noted that he was surprised when he first heard 'Cars 4' was in the works. “Yeah, Pixar’s keeping it pretty quiet. I haven’t even seen a full script yet. They’re just sending over little chunks of dialogue, so the animators can start working,” Day’s character explains. “So, that is what we’ll be recording today.”



“Great. Okay, I’m going to jump into the booth. Hey, kachow, right?” says Wilson.