Rubik’s cube fans descend in Glasgow to compete at 'speedcubing'

Hundreds of Rubik’s cube enthusiasts are in Glasgow for a three-day event where they will be competing not just against each other, but also against the clock, in speed-time trials.

The humble cube is not just a game for these crazy fans, but a competitive sport all of them are aiming to excel at. One such young Rubik's cube player at the event says that she picked up the cube around two years ago and has not been able to put it down ever since.

The pandemic led many of us to take up new hobbies, and the Rubik's cube happened to be one such hobby that several youngsters embraced.

"Rubik's cube is very important to me. Cubing has served as a distraction for me from everything that is going around. It is really calming to me," she told BBC.

Many of those present at the event can complete the cube in under 10 seconds. They say it is simply hard for them to put it down and hours go by without even noticing.

"It is really addictive. Sometimes you be up really late doing it and not realise it," she said.

Another contestant said that he always had a Rubik's cube lying around the house and thought it would be "cool" to solve it. So he went on the internet to know how to do it. He says that he also came to know about the competitions and since then he has been "cubing all day every day".

"You can choose how competitive you are about it. For me, it is really competitive," he said.

The competition features various categories, such as one-handed, 3*3 blindfolded, 2*2, 6*6, 7*7 and more.

