Rihanna is launching her own line of perfumes; sneak peek says it’s fire!

For Rihanna, everything seems to be a ‘passion project’. After releasing her own line of cosmetic products—named Fenty Beauty—in September, 2017, the American pop sensation has now teased her fans with a cryptic video of opening a glamourous bottle of perfume that was posted on the brand's official Instagram page. It was captioned as, “sensual, confident yet sexy.”



And then in another Twitter post, RiRi revealed the name of her new perfume collection—Fenty Parfum. In this post she can be seen in two monochrome pictures, wearing that confident, devil-may-care expression on her face. She said, “#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON👀”

In June, Rihanna turned up the heat as she celebrated Pride month with some new lingerie Pisces from her label Savage X Fenty.



Rihanna announced the release of a Pride-themed capsule collection to benefit five organisations dedicated to helping LBGTQIA+ communities. She made the announcement with some scintillating hot pictures as she donned lacy things and matching thigh-high stockings.

