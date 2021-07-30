Rihanna’s dangerously short shorts is the new trend in tinsel town

American pop star Rihanna’s fashion sense is one that screams attention… and for all the right reasons! The ‘Lemon’ singer stepped out for what seems like a dinner date with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.



For this outing, RiRi wore a Fenty—her own cosmetics and apparel brand—pair of denim shorts that are outrageously short and can be called a customized version of a ‘bum short’. She completed her look a silk flame-printed blouse, which she wore over a striped lurex bikini top.



As for accessories, Rihanna wore black thong sandals, rectangular sunglasses and a vintage beaded baguette bag.

Rihanna, after releasing her own line of cosmetic products—named Fenty Beauty—in September, 2017, recently teased her fans with a cryptic video of opening a glamorous bottle of perfume that was posted on the brand's official Instagram page. It was captioned as, “sensual, confident yet sexy.”



And then in another Twitter post, RiRi revealed the name of her new perfume collection—Fenty Parfum. In this post she can be seen in two monochrome pictures, wearing that confident, devil-may-care expression on her face. She said, “#FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON👀”