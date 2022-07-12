Regé-Jean Page extends support to Florence Pugh amid body-shaming row, asks men to ‘take some responsibility’

Actor Regé-Jean Page has come to the defence of Florence Pugh. The 'Black Widow' actress was trolled and shamed on Saturday for wearing a see-through hot pink gown to the brand's Haute Couture fashion show in Rome. The actress received some harsh criticism and shaming online for her outfit. In her defence, Regé-Jean Page took to Instagram and shared the young star’s photo, asking: "What. Is. So. Terrifying?"

The ‘Bridgerton’ star stepped in to call out "the boys". Taking to Instagram Stories, Page reshared Pugh’s post and came down on those who wrote vulgar comments on Pugh’s post and said, "Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word."

The actor further added, "The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men. So do your bit, cos [sic] the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake."

Pugh, for her part, responded to those who questioned her choice of attire on Instagram by saying that it was "all because of two cute little nipples", and adding that she does not regret wearing that bold dress. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she wrote in a post.

Check out Florence Pugh's post:-

Asking people to "grow up", Florence wrote, "Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."

Also Read: ‘Grow Up’: Florence Pugh slams sexist trolls who critiqued her sheer gown