Queen Elizabeth feared dying at Balmoral, said it would make things ‘difficult’

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at her Balmoral castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. Elizabeth died at the age of 96. In her 70 years of reign, the Queen had taken many crucial decisions, and even in the last few days of her life, the late monarch was worried that if she died at Balmoral, it would be difficult to organise her funeral.



In a new BBC documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, Elizabeth's daughter Anne, who was beside her mother when she took her last breath, recounted how the late monarch was advised not to be part of the decision about her funeral.

Rebel Moon review: Stunning visuals can't save Zack Snyder's vacuous odyssey



In the forthcoming special, Princess Royal says the family argued that practical issues like that shouldn’t be her concern.



"I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral," Anne says in the teaser released.



"And I think we did try and persuade her that that shouldn't be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because I think we did."



Further, Anne said that it was 'serendipity' that she was at Balmoral by her mother’s side. The royal recounted when the Imperial State Crown was removed from her coffin.