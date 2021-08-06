PVR expands its luxury formats with launch of first Director’s Cut in Haryana

PVR Ltd, through its luxury arm The Luxury Collection, announced the launch of its First Director’s Cut in Haryana at Ambience Mall, Gurugram on August 5. The New Director’s Cut in Gurugram that will set a benchmark of excellence after the immensely successful First Director’s Cut in New Delhi marries two thrilling ideas, that of Luxury and Cinema.

PVR Cinemas with this launch augments its presence in Delhi NCR region with 155 screens in 35 properties and 265 screens across 60 properties in Northern India.



The property is designed in contemporary hues to complement today’s millennial audience and offer a hygienic, safe and secure movie-viewing experience.



Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “Luxury is the future of cinema and Director’s Cut is an aspirational movie viewing experience for many who missed out on the Big Screen entertainment while being confined to home entertainment. The Director’s Cut format is a catalyst to the popular concept, ‘PVR Private Screening’ that can offer single group booking as an entertainment bubble due to smaller seating sizes of the auditoriums, personalized service, customized food menu and dedicated managers. There is a huge pent-up demand from movie connoisseurs to resume their movie going habits in the safe and hygienic environment of a cinema and Director’s Cut provides the perfect destination”.



The new Director’s Cut at Ambience Mall Gurgaon is designed to offer an unparalleled experience with plush interiors soaked in modern aesthetics – specially designed for cosseting Indian viewers. The property spreads across an area of 22,957 sq.ft with 4 uniquely designed ultra-plush auditoriums and a total seating capacity of 246 audiences. The largest auditorium can seat 71 people and the smallest can accommodate 56 people.



The cinema offers a 360-degree digital landscape to ensure enhanced safety in the post Covid environment.