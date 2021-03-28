Prince William named World's Sexiest ‘Bald’ Man; Stanley Tucci snubbed

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 28, 2021, 10.59 AM(IST)

Prince William and Stanley Tucci Photograph:( Twitter )

Prince William owns the new crown of the world's Sexiest bald man. Yes! you are reading it right. 

The Duke of Cambridge is the sexiest bald man based on Google searches. As per the reports in The Sun, The study carried out by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita said he was called “sexy” a total of 17.6 million times. After William, boxing icon Mike Tyson managed to take the second spot on the same list. He received 8.8 million remarks and actor Jason Statham came third.

Other stars who managed to take a spot in the top 10 list are Pitbull ( 5.4m), Michael Jordan (5.3m), Floyd Mayweather (4.3m), John Travolta(3.8m), Bruce Willis (3.3m), Dwayne Johnson (2.6m), Vin Diesel (2.3m). 

"There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on," a spokesperson for Longevita said, according to the outlet.

The Rock who came 9th in the list also reacted to the news and wrote, ''"How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen - when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?! #demandingrecount." he tweeted. 

On the other hand, what disappointed many was Stanley Tucci was out of the list, his fans aren’t very happy with the result and his name even began to trend on Twitter. 

Here is the Twitter reaction on Tucci being snubbed: 

