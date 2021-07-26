Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter's name not included in the official list of royal line of succession two months after birth

Looks like Britain's royal family is not ready to bury the hatched with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, specially after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year. The couple's new born baby girl- their second child- has not been added to the British royal family's official line of succession. The couple welcomed their second child seven weeks back.



Harry and Meghan welcomed daughter on June 4 and named her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II and late Princess Diana. She is supposed to be eighth in line to the throne.



The omission was reported by The Daily Mail which mentioned that Archie, Harry and Meghan's first born, was included in the official list two week after he was born in 2019.



When Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, Louis, was born, his name was added to the list after 12 days.



At the moment Prince Andrew remains listed as eighth in line to the throne, in Lilibet's place.



The revelation comes at a time when the couple and the royal family are embroiled in a cold war after Harry and Meghan accused them of mistreatment and racism in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple quit their roles in the royal family in early 2020 and moved to the US.



Post Oprah's interview, Harry has spoken on multiple occasions on his childhood and how his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William are also victims of the system.



Harry has also reportedly landed a $20 million book deal for his memoir, and he and Meghan are also in talks to pen a leadership book. Harry reportedly will not be seeking permission from the Buckingham Palace for the memoir.