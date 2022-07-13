Pete Davidson opens up about his childhood, calls himself a ‘family guy' 

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson, 28, recently opened up about his childhood and his desire to become a parent one day soon and embrace fatherhood. In a sneak peek clip of ‘Hart to Heart’ season two, the former 'Saturday Night Live' star can be seen telling host Kevin Hart: "My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That’s like my dream."

Hart, immediately tells Davidson, "That's not super corny – that's the best godd - thing you could do in life."

"It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude," continued Pete, adding, "That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart series will premiere on Peacock on July 14.

Pete then admitted that, in spite of not having a good childhood, he feels himself to be a "family guy."

Calling his passion to become a dad bittersweet as he lost his father, Scott Davidson, at a very young age on 9/11, the comedian recalled, "My childhood was not great. Dad passed early, single mom [Amy Waters Davidson], new sister [Casey Davidson] just did not handle it great, my sister was like 2, 3 years old. So, it was just like a f--king nightmare."

He, like many comedians—including Hart—learned to use stand-up comedy to transform his suffering into laughter, and he claims his family was very supportive of him in his early career.

"I’m like, ‘If my childhood was fine, I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But that weird s--t that it does to you made me love comedy," Pete told Kevin.

Pete, who has been going strong in his relationship with Kim Kardashian since November 2021, recently got himself inked again and it's likely that those tattoos were inspired by Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West’s children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. As per E!, he tattooed the letters ‘knscp’ on his collarbone above his ‘Jasmine’ and ‘Aladdin’ tattoos for Kim.