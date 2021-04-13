Nat Geo’s ‘Race To The Center Of The Earth’ to release on Disney+

National Geographic’s adventure competition format ‘Race to the Center of the Earth’ will land on Disney+ streaming platform in May.

It will be a seven-part series that will start streaming from May 14 in the US. All episodes of the show will air at once.

Speaking to Deadline, Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, executive producers of the show said, “It just gives us more places to see content. You can see it in the car, you can bring it on the plane, you can take it with you, wherever you are. It’s your schedule, not someone else’s schedule.”

The show ‘Race to the Center of the Earth’ will have four teams of three against one another in a sprint across the globe for a $1M prize. Each group will start from a different corner of the Earth – South America, Russia, Canada and Southeast Asia. They face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect and the first team to arrive at the buoy claims it all.

The cast has teams named Team North America – featuring work colleagues Dave Bacon, Paul Montague Jr. and Mindy Murphy, Team Russia – featuring police officers Jeremy Conkling, Angelina Fraize and Christopher Nelson, Team South America – featuring rock climbing friends Autumn Fryer, Jon Irwin and Sierra Knott and Team Southeast Asia – featuring teachers James Batey, Marilina Kim and Jay Wyatt.