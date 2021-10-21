Miley Cyrus in big-bucks Gucci underwear; read for details

Miley Cyrus has done it again! The rocker again went topless for a new photoshoot and stripped down to just an underwear.

The 28-year-old singer showed off a lot of skin in some revealing pics on her Instagram page to promote her recent cover shoot.

She shared multiple snaps of her including one in which she wears nothing but sheer black Gucci underwear ($1,100), as per Page Six. In the picture, showing off her flexibility yet again, Miley is putting her bum front as she wears a pair of see-through black underwear and knee-high socks, and leaning over what appeared to be a tree stump.



“@gucci on my coochie 🖤” She captioned the post.

In the other raunchy pictures, Cyrus is topless, showing off her bare chest, ''TA-DA & TA-TAs!!!!!'', she captioned the picture. The photoshoot took place at her farm in Nashville, and the singer took full advantage of the picturesque location.

In an interview, Cyrus spoke with Metallica's Lars Ulrich and said, ''Yeah, I really am a rock star,''.



''I love having these authentic, real rock dudes in my band. We even revisit songs that I wrote before I was able to make this huge sonic pivot in my career before I discovered rock and roll. Now, we cover my own songs. We take my original songs, and turn them on their head, and make them kick ass.'' She added.