Miley Cyrus’s Lollapalooza look is the most rockstar-y outfit ever, and it’s lit!

American pop star Miley Cyrus recently performed live at Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago where she wore an uber blingy outfit on stage for her what seems like an enthralling performance at the four-day music extravaganza.

She donned a sequined, '70s-inspired playsuit with a front zipper, collar, and a statement belt took. To add to the already stand-out attire, the ‘Party in The USA’ singer teamed it with crystal-covered platform boots hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

The multiple award-winning singer-songwriter played her smash hits like ‘Angels Like You’, ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Night Crawling’ for which Billy Idol joined her on stage, reports say.



Some of her other acts included global music anthems like ‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘7 Things’ and ‘The Climb’.



Miley Cyrus practiced her set wearing striped hot pants and a tee, and had posed for her photographer Vijat Mohindra behind the scenes.

Check out her rehearsal look here: