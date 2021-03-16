Michelle Obama on Meghan Markle’s interview: I just pray there is forgiveness and clarity

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has reacted to Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Markle and her husband Prince Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last week. The couple talked about racism and battling mental health while they were senior members of the royal family and the reason why they decided to quit their roles and move to America.

Now, Michelle Obama, while speaking to an entertainment website, reacted to the interview and said, "My hope is that, when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time. Because there's nothing more important than family."

Among the revelations made, Markle said that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark (her son Archie's) skin might be when he's born."

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, released on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.



Prince William also reacted and claimed that the royal family "is very much not racist."