Merry Christmas 2021: 10 joyous quotes, wishes to brighten your loved ones' day

The best time of the year is here!



The festival of Christmas is a joyous time and is full of happiness, cheer and is all about spending time with family and friends and to reflect upon the year gone by and the memories that you had created and of course, eating lots of delicious food, and lots & lots of gifts.



Although this year, holiday season is again affected by Covid, so we will suggest everyone stay in your homes and celebrate with your friends and family and avoid stepping out as much as you can.





As Christmas is here and if you have been struggling to find the best festive quotes and messages to wish your loved ones as soon as the clock ticks 12, don't worry as we have got you sorted.





Here we have curated a few wishes and messages that you can send to wish your loved ones before anyone else does!



1. May all your desires and wishes be fulfilled by Santa this Christmas. Merry Christmas!



2. From our home to yours, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season! Stay safe and take care.

3. Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.



4. The gift of love. The gift of peace. The gift of happiness. May all these be yours at Christmas.





5. Ho! Ho! Ho! Here's wishing you a Merry Christmas! Have a wonderful evening with your loved ones today!



6. May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas!



7. May the magic of the Christmas season fill your home with joy and peace. Sending lots of love to you and your family!

8. Merry Christmas! May all the sweet magic of Christmas conspire to brighten your heart and make all your wishes come true. Happy New Year!



9. Our friendship and love are the best gift, I've ever received. On this joyous occasion, I send all my love your way. Merry Christmas!



10. Stay safe and blessed this holiday season! Merry Christmas, from our family to yours!