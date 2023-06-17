Meghan and Prince Harry slammed as ‘lazy,’ ‘f–king grifters’ after Spotify deal ends

On June 16, it was announced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's $25 million deal with Spotify had come to an end. A day after it was announced that Harry and Meghan's company and Spotify have decided to part ways, Bill Simmons, who is head of Spotify’s international sports content, has reacted to the end of the contract and has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by calling them 'lazy,' 'f–king grifters'.

Condemning the pair in a recent episode of his podcast, he said, "The f***ing grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them.''

''I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories,'' he said.

Many sources have also criticised the couple and called them lazy as compared to the Obamas, who also had a big deal with Spotify, as per Page Six.

Reacting to Meghan and Harry's deal, one industry insider said, "Spotify wants to focus on people who drive strong audiences, like Alex Cooper, Dax Shepard and Emma Chamberlain. There are a lot of great creators who are very eager. Meghan and Harry are the outlier on all of this, I think they have come off as being lazy and difficult.'' End of the Spotify deal - After stepping out of their royal lives, Harry and Meghan's Spotify deal was one of the most significant and the big deal that they signed in 2020. Ending the $25 million deal, the joint statement was released on June 16.

In the statement, they said ''they have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together''.

The company also announced that it would not be renewing Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, for a second season. The first season had 12 episodes from August 2022.

In December, Archetypes received the top podcast award at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.



