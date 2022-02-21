Meet Reyansh Surani, 9-year-old Indian boy who become world's youngest yoga instructor

A 9-year-old Indian boy has made a new Guinness World Record!



Reyansh Surani, who lives in Dubai, recently became the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world and created a Guinness World Record.

Surani set the new record at the age of 9 years 220 days.

The young boy received his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on 27 July 2021, after completing their 200 hour yoga teacher's training course.



His journey began when he found out his parents were attending a yoga teacher’s training course in Rishikesh, India, and started practising yoga when he was just four years old.



"I decided to join them and surprisingly found out I enjoy teaching as well," Reyansh said.

He has completed over 200 hours of intense yogi training!

Reacting to the world record, he said, "I'm happy I can pass on my experience and knowledge to individuals around the world for their wellbeing."



Further, Reyansh said, he feels "like a star" after earning his Guinness World Records title.



"I’m the first one in my community and my school to receive this honourable record," he said.



As per the Guinness record website, Reyansh learnt "many aspects of yoga" from this course. "Earlier I used to think yoga is only about physical posture and breathing, but it’s much more than that," he said.



"I learnt alignment, anatomic philosophy and the nutritional facts of Ayurveda. It’s an intense course."



After earning a world record, Reyansh total focus remains on teaching yoga and doing well at school. "I want to teach yoga in the metaverse, that would be fun." – Reyansh