Letters, other memorabilia from The Beatles’ time in Hamburg to go up for auction

Letters and memorabilia from The Beatles’ time in Hamburg are now set to go up for auction. The auction will happen in London in May.

The iconic band played over 250 shows in the German city between August 1960 and December 1962.

The London auction will feature some previously unseen letters, work permits, photos, drawings, poems and more from The Beatles. Some of the items were sent by the band to photographer Astrid Kirchherr, who was engaged to former Beatle Stuart Sutcliffe after meeting them in Hamburg.

The items will go under the hammer at Bonhams auction house in London on May 5.

“The Beatles’ time in Hamburg was absolutely crucial to them,” Bonham’s head of entertainment memorabilia Katherine Schofield told the Guardian. “It’s fair to say that they came to Germany as boys and left as men.”