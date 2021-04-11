Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend Dylan Meyer pens sweet message on her birthday

Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend Dylan Meyer is sending her love sweet birthday wishes.



On Stewart's 31 birthday, screenwriter Dylan shared a monochrome picture of the Twilight star sitting at a picnic table with her dog. Along with the photo, she penned a heartfelt message, that reads “Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off,”.



Stewart and Meyer were first romantically linked in August 2019 and later in 2019, Stewart opened up about her relationship with Meyer while on The Howard Stern Show and stated that she can't f**king wait to pop the question.

"The day that I met her, all bets were off,” she said, referring to the pair meeting after several years. “I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her for six years and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’”



“I can’t f**king wait!” she said about popping the question. “I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I have a couple of plans that I think are just the coolest things to do, [but] I’m really impulsive so I don’t know when it’s going to be."

On the work front, the actor will next appear as Princess Diana in Spencer which is expected to be released in fall 2021. During her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen opened up about how she feels about the late royal. "I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away," Stewart, who was only seven when Diana died, explained. "I was really young, [I] didn’t know what was going on. It’s hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young." Read more here.