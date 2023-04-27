King Charles declines London airport’s offer to rename terminal after him

King Charles has reportedly declined an offer from London's Heathrow Airport to rename Terminal 5 in his honor ahead of his coronation on May 6. According to The Times, the King has spoken with UK government officials to reject the offer. Although a government source claimed that the rejection was based on environmental concerns, a palace insider suggested that Charles simply lacked a personal connection to the airport. Regardless of the reason, the decision means that there will be no "heir travel" under Charles' name. The Post has reached out to representatives for both the royal family and Heathrow Airport for additional comment.

Instead of the original plan, the airport will now create a simple commemorative luggage tag as a tribute to the king's coronation. The Times reported Buckingham Palace stated that the king turned down the offer based on "government advice," although it is "believed" that the ministers were following the king's wishes. The palace also noted that obtaining the royal title for businesses and other operations can be quite challenging.