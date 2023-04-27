King Charles declines London airport’s offer to rename terminal after him
As per a report, King Charles III spoke with UK government officials to reject the offer, with a palace insider suggesting that Charles simply lacked a personal connection to the airport.
King Charles has reportedly declined an offer from London's Heathrow Airport to rename Terminal 5 in his honor ahead of his coronation on May 6. According to The Times, the King has spoken with UK government officials to reject the offer. Although a government source claimed that the rejection was based on environmental concerns, a palace insider suggested that Charles simply lacked a personal connection to the airport. Regardless of the reason, the decision means that there will be no "heir travel" under Charles' name. The Post has reached out to representatives for both the royal family and Heathrow Airport for additional comment.
Instead of the original plan, the airport will now create a simple commemorative luggage tag as a tribute to the king's coronation. The Times reported Buckingham Palace stated that the king turned down the offer based on "government advice," although it is "believed" that the ministers were following the king's wishes. The palace also noted that obtaining the royal title for businesses and other operations can be quite challenging.
While the king's environmental concerns have been cited as a reason for his refusal, this may be a genuine concern. In recent decades, King Charles has been vocal about climate change and conservation.
Charles will officially be coronated on May 6. There will be two ceremonies, one at Westminster Abbey and the other a concert at Windsor Castle the following day. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are confirmed to be performing in the concert. Although Charles became Britain's King immediately after his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death, on May 6, he will now be officially crowned king.
